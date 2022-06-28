HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the result of Class 10 exam on Tuesday, June 28. According to a report in Careers360, “The Class 10 result 2022 will be announced today, the result time will be informed soon.” The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 once announced, will be available on the official website- hpbose.org. As per reports, the results would be announced today on the official website. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest update. About 1.15 lakh students have reportedly appeared for the HP Board Class 10 Term 2 examination. The examination was conducted in two terms this year. Term 1 Result for Himachal Pradech Board was declared on in February.Also Read - TS Inter Results 2022 LIVE: Telangana Board to Declare 1st, 2nd Year Inter Results Today; Direct Link tsbie.cgg.gov.in

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates