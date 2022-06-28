HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the result of Class 10 exam on Tuesday, June 28. According to a report in Careers360, “The Class 10 result 2022 will be announced today, the result time will be informed soon.” The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 once announced, will be available on the official website- hpbose.org. As per reports, the results would be announced today on the official website. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest update. About 1.15 lakh students have reportedly appeared for the HP Board Class 10 Term 2 examination. The examination was conducted in two terms this year. Term 1 Result for Himachal Pradech Board was declared on in February.Also Read - TS Inter Results 2022 LIVE: Telangana Board to Declare 1st, 2nd Year Inter Results Today; Direct Link tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Live Updates

  • 10:15 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: How to check HP Board Class 10 term 2 result via SMS

    1. Open your SMS application
    2. Type ‘HP10-digit exam roll number’
    3. Send it to 56263
    4. The HP board result will be sent via SMS.

  • 10:11 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Credentials required to check HP Board term 2 result

    Students need to enter their roll number and other details to check HPBOSE result 10th class. The online HPBOSE HP board 10th Class result 2022 will be available on the official website, hpbose.org result 2022.

  • 9:32 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: How to check HP Board class 10 result

    1, How to check HPBOSE 10th result 2022 online?
    2. Visit the official website, hpbose.org 10th result 2022.
    3. On the home page, go through the latest announcements section.
    4. Click on the HP Board Class 10 result 2022’ link.
    5. Enter the roll number and click on the search button.
    6. HP Board 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
    7. Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference.