HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, HPBOSE, announced the HP Board Result 2022 today, June 30 at 11 AM. Students can then check their respective board results on the official website, i.e., hpbose.org. Around 1.5 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 term 2 final board examination. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has conducted the final board examination in the months of March and April. The HPBOSE 2022 Class 10 exams were held in offline mode following all the Covid-19 protocols.Also Read - HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh to Declare Class 10 Term 2 Result Tomorrow; Check Steps to Download Marksheet

