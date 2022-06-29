HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, HPBOSE, announced the HP Board Result 2022 today, June 30 at 11 AM. Students can then check their respective board results on the official website, i.e., hpbose.org. Around 1.5 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 term 2 final board examination. The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has conducted the final board examination in the months of March and April. The HPBOSE 2022 Class 10 exams were held in offline mode following all the Covid-19 protocols.Also Read - HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh to Declare Class 10 Term 2 Result Tomorrow; Check Steps to Download Marksheet

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Declared

Also Read - HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: HP Board To Declare Class 10 Term 2 Result Tomorrow at hpbose.org

Also Read - HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Board To Announce Class 10 Result Soon At hpbose.org | Expected Date Here

Live Updates

  • 12:30 PM IST

    Key Statistics of HP Board 10th Result 2022

    Detail

    Number

    Students Appeared

    90375

    Students Passed

    78573

    Students Failed

    9571

    Students with Compartmental Result

    1409

    Overall Pass Percentage

    87.50%
  • 12:28 PM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Class Toppers 2022

    Rank Student Name Marks Pass Percentage
    1 PRIYANKA
    		 693 99%
    1 DEVANGI SHARMA
    		 693 99%
    2 ADITYA SANKHYAN
    		 692
    		 98.86%
    3 ANSHUL THAKUR
    		 691 98.71%
    3 SIYA THAKUR
    		 691 98.71%
    4 ANUSHKA RANA
    		 690 98.57%
    5 DIKSHITA
    		 689 98.43%
  • 11:32 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 OUT: In the top 10 ranks, there are 67 girls and 11 are boys.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 OUT: Results update

    A total of 90375 students appeared for HP board 10th examination this year, of whom 78573 have passed, 9571 failed and 1409 have been placed in the compartment category.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 OUT: Last Five Years’ Pass Percentage

    2021- 99.7%

    2020- 68.11%

    2019- 60.79%

    2018- 63.39%

    2017- 67.57%

  • 11:22 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 OUT Himachal Board toppers

    Priyanka and Devangi Sharma have topped HP board Class 10 results with 693 or 99 percent marks.

  • 11:21 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 OUT: Pass percentage

    The overall pass percentage in HP board 10th result 2022 is 87.5%.

  • 11:19 AM IST

    Website for HPBOSE 10th result, hpbose.org, is not working. It now says “service unavailable”.

  • 10:50 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Press Conference To Begin At 11 AM

    Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education President Suresh Kumar Soni will hold a press conference on Wednesday, June 29, at 11 am in the board office regarding the result.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Where to check, official website of HPBOSE

    hpbose.org

    Results.gov.in

    results.nic.in