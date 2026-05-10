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HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Himachal board Class 10th results Official website not responding? Know how to check scores on Digilocker, SMS

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Himachal board Class 10th results Official website not responding? Know how to check scores on Digilocker, SMS

This year, the board held the Class 10 board exams from March 3 to 28 across the state.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: Official website not responding? Know how to check Himachal board Class 10th results on Digilocker, SMS

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP Board 10th results 2026 today, May 10, 2026. This year, Anmol from district Kangra has secured the top position in the HPBOSE Class 10th board examination. Students can access the Himachal Pradesh HP board Class 10 result 2026 download link by visiting the official website at hpbose.org. This year, the board held the Class 10 board exams from March 3 to 28 across the state.

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