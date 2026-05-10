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HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 OUT LIVE: Himachal board Class 10th results download link at hpbose.org; how to check scores at Digilocker

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HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 OUT LIVE: Himachal board Class 10th results download link at hpbose.org; how to check scores at Digilocker

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 OUT: The Himachal Pradesh HP board Class 10 result 2026 download link can be downloaded by visiting the official website at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to declare the HP Board 10th results 2026 today, May 10, 2026. The Himachal Pradesh HP board Class 10 result 2026 download link can be downloaded by visiting the official website at hpbose.org. This year, the board held the Class 10 board exams from March 3 to 28 across the state.

Details mentioned in the HPBOSE Board 10th marksheet

Student’s Name

Practical/Internal Marks

Centre Code

Result Status

Enrollment Number

Subject Code and Name

Father’s Name

Total Marks (Maximum)

Roll Number

Remarks

Theory Marks

School Code

Date of Birth

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Application Number

Student Type (Regular/Private)

Total Marks Obtained

HPBOSE Result 2026: How to check the HPBOSE 10th Result?

Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

On the Homepage, click on the Results Section.

Now click on the link that reads, ‘Download Himachal board class 12 results.”

Enter the login details.

Click on the submit option.

Your results will appear on the screen.

Save and download a copy for future reference.

HPBOSE Result 2026 via Digilocker: How to check the HPBOSE 12th Result?

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Login or sign up using your mobile number/Aadhaar

Go to Issued Documents section

Select Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education

Enter your roll number/application number

View and download your digital marksheet

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