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HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 OUT LIVE: Himachal board Class 10th results download link at hpbose.org; how to check scores at Digilocker

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 OUT: The Himachal Pradesh HP board Class 10 result 2026 download link can be downloaded by visiting the official website at hpbose.org.

Published date india.com Updated: May 10, 2026 10:04 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 OUT LIVE: Himachal board Class 10th results download link at hpbose.org; how to check scores at Digilocker

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to declare the HP Board 10th results 2026 today, May 10, 2026. The Himachal Pradesh HP board Class 10 result 2026 download link can be downloaded by visiting the official website at hpbose.org. This year, the board held the Class 10 board exams from March 3 to 28 across the state.

Details mentioned in the HPBOSE Board 10th marksheet

  • Student’s Name
  • Practical/Internal Marks
  • Centre Code
  • Result Status
  • Enrollment Number
  • Subject Code and Name
  • Father’s Name
  • Total Marks (Maximum)
  • Roll Number
  • Remarks
  • Theory Marks
  • School Code
  • Date of Birth
  • Marks Obtained in Each Subject
  • Application Number
  • Student Type (Regular/Private)
  • Total Marks Obtained

HPBOSE Result 2026: How to check the HPBOSE 10th Result?

  • Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.
  • On the Homepage, click on the Results Section.
  • Now click on the link that reads, ‘Download Himachal board class 12 results.”
  • Enter the login details.
  • Click on the submit option.
  • Your results will appear on the screen.
  • Save and download a copy for future reference.

HPBOSE Result 2026 via Digilocker: How to check the HPBOSE 12th Result?

  • Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
  • Login or sign up using your mobile number/Aadhaar
  • Go to Issued Documents section
  • Select Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education
  • Enter your roll number/application number
  • View and download your digital marksheet

Live Updates

  • May 10, 2026 10:04 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 OUT LIVE: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declare the HP Board 10th results 2026 today, May 10, 2026, as reported by Careers360.

  • May 10, 2026 9:32 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: How to check the HPBOSE 10th Result?

    • Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.
    • On the Homepage, click on the Results Section.
    • Now click on the link that reads, ‘Download Himachal board class 10 results.”
    • Enter the login details.
    • Click on the submit option.
    • Your results will appear on the screen.
    • Save and download a copy for future reference.
  • May 10, 2026 9:32 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Details mentioned in the HPBOSE Board

    10th marksheet

    Student’s Name

    Practical/Internal Marks

    Centre Code

    Result Status

    Enrollment Number

    Subject Code and Name

    Father’s Name

    Total Marks (Maximum)

    Roll Number

    Remarks

    Theory Marks

    School Code

    Date of Birth

    Marks Obtained in Each Subject

    Application Number

    Student Type (Regular/Private)

    Total Marks Obtained

  • May 10, 2026 9:31 AM IST

    HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Himachal board Class 10th results download link at hpbose.org 11 AM

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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