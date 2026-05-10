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HPBOSE 10th Result Topper List 2026: Anmol tops Himachal board Class 10th exam; pass percentage recorded at 83.87%

HPBOSE 10th Result Topper List 2026: Anmol tops Himachal board Class 10th exam; pass percentage recorded at 83.87%

This year, Anmol from district Kangra has secured the top position in the HPBOSE Class 10th board examination.

HPBOSE 10th Result Topper List 2026: Anmol tops Himachal board Class 10th exam; pass percentage recorded at 83.87%

HPBOSE 10th Result Topper List 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP Board 10th results 2026 today, May 10, 2026. This year, Anmol from district Kangra has secured the top position in the HPBOSE Class 10th board examination. Students can access the Himachal Pradesh HP board Class 10 result 2026 download link by visiting the official website at hpbose.org. This year, the board held the Class 10 board exams from March 3 to 28 across the state.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Mehta, Roohani Damini, and Purnima Sharma have jointly secured the second rank. They all secured 99.71 %. Ashwika Sharma and Alisha Thakur have obtained Rank 3. They all secured 99.57%.

Rank Student Name Marks Percentage District 1 Anmol 699 99.86% Kangra 2 Abhinav Mehta 698 99.71% Una 2 Purnima Sharma 698 99.71% Bilaspur 2 Roohani Dhiman 698 99.71% Una 3 Ashwika Sharma 697 99.57% Hamirpur 3 Alisha Thakur 697 99.57% Mandi 4 Shruti 696 99.43% Solan 4 Asmita Sharma 696 99.43% Hamirpur 4 Ishita Walia 696 99.43% Kangra 4 Nisha 696 99.43% Kangra 5 Diksha 695 99.29% Mandi 5 Abhimanyu Patyal 695 99.29% Bilaspur 5 Harshita 695 99.29% Bilaspur 5 Deepika 695 99.29% Mandi 5 Sakshi Kumari 695 99.29% Shimla 5 Anshika 695 99.29% Kangra 5 Arushi 695 99.29% Hamirpur 5 Angel Sharma 695 99.29% Kangra 6 Aaditri Sharma 694 99.14% Kangra 6 Virta Thakur 694 99.14% Kangra 6 Prakriti Singh 694 99.14% Hamirpur 6 Jagrit Thakur 694 99.14% Mandi 6 Arushi 694 99.14% Chamba 6 Prisha Sharma 694 99.14% Hamirpur 6 Ksheerin Thakur 694 99.14% Hamirpur 6 Ridhima Rathaur 694 99.14% Kangra

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