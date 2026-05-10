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HPBOSE 10th Result Topper List 2026: Anmol tops Himachal board Class 10th exam; pass percentage recorded at 83.87%
This year, Anmol from district Kangra has secured the top position in the HPBOSE Class 10th board examination.
HPBOSE 10th Result Topper List 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the HP Board 10th results 2026 today, May 10, 2026. This year, Anmol from district Kangra has secured the top position in the HPBOSE Class 10th board examination. Students can access the Himachal Pradesh HP board Class 10 result 2026 download link by visiting the official website at hpbose.org. This year, the board held the Class 10 board exams from March 3 to 28 across the state.
Meanwhile, Abhinav Mehta, Roohani Damini, and Purnima Sharma have jointly secured the second rank. They all secured 99.71 %. Ashwika Sharma and Alisha Thakur have obtained Rank 3. They all secured 99.57%.
|Rank
|Student Name
|Marks
|Percentage
|District
|1
|Anmol
|699
|99.86%
|Kangra
|2
|Abhinav Mehta
|698
|99.71%
|Una
|2
|Purnima Sharma
|698
|99.71%
|Bilaspur
|2
|Roohani Dhiman
|698
|99.71%
|Una
|3
|Ashwika Sharma
|697
|99.57%
|Hamirpur
|3
|Alisha Thakur
|697
|99.57%
|Mandi
|4
|Shruti
|696
|99.43%
|Solan
|4
|Asmita Sharma
|696
|99.43%
|Hamirpur
|4
|Ishita Walia
|696
|99.43%
|Kangra
|4
|Nisha
|696
|99.43%
|Kangra
|5
|Diksha
|695
|99.29%
|Mandi
|5
|Abhimanyu Patyal
|695
|99.29%
|Bilaspur
|5
|Harshita
|695
|99.29%
|Bilaspur
|5
|Deepika
|695
|99.29%
|Mandi
|5
|Sakshi Kumari
|695
|99.29%
|Shimla
|5
|Anshika
|695
|99.29%
|Kangra
|5
|Arushi
|695
|99.29%
|Hamirpur
|5
|Angel Sharma
|695
|99.29%
|Kangra
|6
|Aaditri Sharma
|694
|99.14%
|Kangra
|6
|Virta Thakur
|694
|99.14%
|Kangra
|6
|Prakriti Singh
|694
|99.14%
|Hamirpur
|6
|Jagrit Thakur
|694
|99.14%
|Mandi
|6
|Arushi
|694
|99.14%
|Chamba
|6
|Prisha Sharma
|694
|99.14%
|Hamirpur
|6
|Ksheerin Thakur
|694
|99.14%
|Hamirpur
|6
|Ridhima Rathaur
|694
|99.14%
|Kangra
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