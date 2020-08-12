HPBOSE 10th Revaluation Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday declared the HPBOSE Class 10 Revaluation Result 2020. Students who submitted their answer sheets for rechecking and revaluation can check their revised scores on the official website of HPBOSE – hpbose.org. Also Read - Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: 2 Top BJP Leaders, Including ex-CM Dhumal, in Home Quarantine

The Himachal Pradesh Board had announced the general Class 10 results on June 9 and 68.11 per cent students cleared the exams, which was 6.1 per cent more than the pass percentage of 60.79 in 2019. Also Read - Unlock 3.0 in Himachal Pradesh: State Extends Lockdown in Containment Zones Till August 31, No Night Curfew | Details Here

The HPBOSE Class 10 exams were held between February 22 and March 19, 2020. Also Read - This Temple in Himachal Pradesh is Not Only Giving People Facility of Online Darshan But Also Delivering Prasad Home

Here’s how to check the HPBOSE 10th Revaluation Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the link for ’10th Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result, March-2020′

Step 3: Enter Class 10 roll number as mentioned in the HPBOSE Class 10th exam admit card, and click on the ‘Search’ button

Step 4: Your HPBOSE 10th revaluation result 2020 will be on your screen