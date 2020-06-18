HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Thursday announced the results for Class 12 exams, as well as details on the pass percentage and toppers. This year’s class topper is Prashant Kumar from Kullu Science School of Education who scored 99.40 marks. Also Read - HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 Declared on Official Website hpbose.org | Know Here Steps to Check Scores

Kumar was followed by Shruti Kashyap from the arts stream and Meghna Gupta of commerce department, securing 98.2 per cent and 97 per cent respectively. The overall percentage achieved this year was 76.07 per cent, as compared to 62.01 per cent recorded in 2019. Girls outshone the boys in most cases.

Students who appeared for the HPBOSE 12th exam 2020 can check their scores by visiting the official website – www.hpbose.org.

Students require a minimum of 33 per cent required to pass the board exam.

The HPBOSE class 12th exams were held from March 4 to 27. Some exams, including the Geography paper, were cancelled due to coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The result announcement also got delayed due to the same.