HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the class 12th result on the official website hpbose.org. All those who appeared for the HPBOSE 12th 2020 exam are requested to visit the aforementioned website and check their results. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Scores to be Out Tomorrow, Check Date And Time, Other Details Here

In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students may check their HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 later.

The HPBOSE class 12th exams were held from March 4 to 27. Some exams were cancelled due to Coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The result announcement also got delayed due to the same.

HPBOSE declared the class 10th result on June 9.

Here’s how you can check HPBOSE 12th result 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘HPBOSE 12th result 2020’.

Step 3: A new page will appear. Put in your credentials and login.

Step 4: Your result will now be appeared on the screen.

Step 5: Download your result for a future reference.