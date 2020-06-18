HPBOSE 12th Result Date and Time: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Seconday Education will announce the class 12th results today at 11:30 AM. Students are requested to keep a tab on official website hpbose.org, as results can be checked here once they are out.

The HPBOSE class 12th exams were held from March 4 to 27. Some exams were cancelled due to Coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The result announcemnt also got delayed due to the same.

HPBOSE declared the class 10th result on June 9.

Here’s how you can check HPBOSE 12th result 2020 once they are out:

Step 1: Go on the official website hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says HPBOSE 12th result 2020

Step 3: A new page will appear. Put in your credentials and login

Step 4: Your result will now be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download your result for a future reference