HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Himachal Board Class 12 Term 2 Result To Be DECLARED at hpbose.org; Details

HPBOSE 12th result 2023 LIVE: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the HPBOSE 12th results 2023 for term 2 today, May 20, 2023, at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the HPBOSE Class 12 exams will be able to check and download their results from the official website at hpbose.org. You can also check results via your mobile – you have to type a message HP12Roll number and text to 5676750. Students must note that the online HP board exam marksheet will be provisional, candidates will have to reach out to their schools to get the original marksheets. HPBOSE class 12 Term 2 examinations were held from March 10 to 31, 2023. Follow blog for latest updates on result link, pass percentages and toppers.

