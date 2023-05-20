ZEE Sites

  • HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Himachal Board Class 12 Term 2 Result To Be DECLARED at hpbose.org; Details
HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Himachal Board Class 12 Term 2 Result at hpbose.org. Stay tuned to india.com for latest updates on HPBOSE 12th Result time, pass percentage, scorecard, stream-wise toppers list, other here.

Published: May 20, 2023 8:50 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

HPBOSE 12th result 2023 LIVE: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the HPBOSE 12th results 2023 for term 2 today, May 20, 2023, at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the HPBOSE Class 12 exams will be able to check and download their results from the official website at hpbose.org. You can also check results via your mobile – you have to type a message HP12Roll number and text to 5676750. Students must note that the online HP board exam marksheet will be provisional, candidates will have to reach out to their schools to get the original marksheets. HPBOSE class 12 Term 2 examinations were held from March 10 to 31, 2023. Follow blog for latest updates on result link, pass percentages and toppers.

Live Updates

  • 9:42 AM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: How to check HP Board Class 12 Term 2 Result on mobile

    You can also check results via your mobile – you have to type a message HP12Roll number and text to 5676750.

  • 9:05 AM IST

    The Himachal Pradesh educational board will announce the HPBOSE Class 10th result 2023 for term 2 exams today at 11 AM.

  • 8:59 AM IST

    HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: How to check class 12 HP Board result

    HP 12th Result 2023 Live: After the announcement of result and link made available on the website, students can check their result by following the below mentioned steps.

    -Visit the official website:hpbose.org.

    -After the homepage open on your device, select menu and click on the ‘result’ tab.

    -Choose HP Board 12 result 2023.

    -Enter required details like student’s role number in the login window.

    -Click on the search button, and your result will appear on the screen.

    -Take out a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.

