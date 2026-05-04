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HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Download Link Today LIVE: Himachal board Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results, scorecard at hpbose.org; how to check marks at Digilocker

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HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Download Link Today LIVE: Himachal board Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results, scorecard at hpbose.org; how to check marks at Digilocker

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Download Link Today LIVE: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is all set to announce the HPBOSE Class 12th results today, May 4, 2026.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Download Link Today LIVE: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is all set to announce the HPBOSE Class 12th results today, May 4, 2026. The Board will release results for all streams, including Arts, Science, and Commerce, simultaneously. Confirming to news agency PTI, Chairman Rajesh Sharma said on Saturday that the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will announce the class 12 examination results on May 4, 2026.

“The results will be made available exclusively online. Students can access their scores by entering their roll numbers on the Board’s official website,” Sharma said. The Himachal Pradesh Board will declare the HP Board Class 12th result on its official website, hpbose.org, and results.hpbose.org.

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