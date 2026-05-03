  • Home
  • Education
  • HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: Himachal board Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results, download link on May 4; How to check at hpbose.org, Digilocker

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: Himachal board Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results, download link on May 4; How to check at hpbose.org, Digilocker

The Himachal Pradesh Board will declare the HP Board Class 12th result on its official website, hpbose.org, and results.hpbose.org.

Published date india.com Published: May 3, 2026 3:15 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: Himachal board Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results, download link on May 4; How to check at hpbose.org, Digilocker
HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: Himachal board Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results, download link on May 4; How to check at hpbose.org, Digilocker(Photo Credit: AI Image generated by Canva)

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is all set to announce the HPBOSE Class 12th results tomorrow, May 4, 2026. The Board will release results for all streams, including Arts, Science, and Commerce, simultaneously. Confirming to news agency PTI, Chairman Rajesh Sharma said on Saturday that the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will announce the class 12 examination results on May 4, 2026.

“The results will be made available exclusively online. Students can access their scores by entering their roll numbers on the Board’s official website,” Sharma said. The Himachal Pradesh Board will declare the HP Board Class 12th result on its official website, hpbose.org, and results.hpbose.org.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Exam: Check do’s and don’t, reporting time, barred items, dress code

Details mentioned in the HPBOSE Board 12th marksheet

  • Student’s Name
  • Practical/Internal Marks
  • Centre Code
  • Result Status
  • Enrollment Number
  • Subject Code and Name
  • Father’s Name
  • Total Marks (Maximum)
  • Roll Number
  • Remarks
  • Theory Marks
  • School Code
  • Date of Birth
  • Marks Obtained in Each Subject
  • Application Number
  • Student Type (Regular/Private)
  • Total Marks Obtained

HPBOSE Result 2026: How to check the HPBOSE 12th Result?

  • Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.
  • On the Homepage, click on the Results Section.
  • Now click on the link that reads, ‘Download Himachal board class 12 results.”
  • Enter the login details.
  • Click on the submit option.
  • Your results will appear on the screen.
  • Save and download a copy for future reference.

HPBOSE Result 2026 via Digilocker: How to check the HPBOSE 12th Result?

  • Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
  • Login or sign up using your mobile number/Aadhaar
  • Go to Issued Documents section
  • Select Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education
  • Enter your roll number/application number
  • View and download your digital marksheet

Also Read: GSEB HSC Result 2026: Gujarat board Class 12 Science results download link to be active on May 4; how to check scores on Digilocker, gseb.org

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.