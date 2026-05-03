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HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: Himachal board Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results, download link on May 4; How to check at hpbose.org, Digilocker

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: Himachal board Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results, download link on May 4; How to check at hpbose.org, Digilocker

The Himachal Pradesh Board will declare the HP Board Class 12th result on its official website, hpbose.org, and results.hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: Himachal board Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results, download link on May 4; How to check at hpbose.org, Digilocker(Photo Credit: AI Image generated by Canva)

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is all set to announce the HPBOSE Class 12th results tomorrow, May 4, 2026. The Board will release results for all streams, including Arts, Science, and Commerce, simultaneously. Confirming to news agency PTI, Chairman Rajesh Sharma said on Saturday that the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will announce the class 12 examination results on May 4, 2026.

“The results will be made available exclusively online. Students can access their scores by entering their roll numbers on the Board’s official website,” Sharma said. The Himachal Pradesh Board will declare the HP Board Class 12th result on its official website, hpbose.org, and results.hpbose.org.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Exam: Check do’s and don’t, reporting time, barred items, dress code

Details mentioned in the HPBOSE Board 12th marksheet

Student’s Name

Practical/Internal Marks

Centre Code

Result Status

Enrollment Number

Subject Code and Name

Father’s Name

Total Marks (Maximum)

Roll Number

Remarks

Theory Marks

School Code

Date of Birth

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Application Number

Student Type (Regular/Private)

Total Marks Obtained

HPBOSE Result 2026: How to check the HPBOSE 12th Result?

Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

On the Homepage, click on the Results Section.

Now click on the link that reads, ‘Download Himachal board class 12 results.”

Enter the login details.

Click on the submit option.

Your results will appear on the screen.

Save and download a copy for future reference.

HPBOSE Result 2026 via Digilocker: How to check the HPBOSE 12th Result?

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Login or sign up using your mobile number/Aadhaar

Go to Issued Documents section

Select Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education

Enter your roll number/application number

View and download your digital marksheet

Also Read: GSEB HSC Result 2026: Gujarat board Class 12 Science results download link to be active on May 4; how to check scores on Digilocker, gseb.org

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