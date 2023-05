Home

As per HPBOSE, Ojaswini Upmanyu has topped in the Science stream with 98.6 per cent marks while Tarnija Sharma has topped in Arts stream with 97.4 per cent marks. Vrinda Thakur topped Commerce stream with 98.4 per cent marks.

HPBOSE 12th Toppers List 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board, HPBOSE has declared the result for Class 12 exam. A total of 83,418 students passed in the HP Board Class 12 result, the pass percentage touched at 79.74 per cent. As per HPBOSE, Ojaswini Upmanyu has topped in the Science stream with 98.6 per cent marks while Tarnija Sharma has topped in Arts stream with 97.4 per cent marks. The topper in Commerce stream was Vrinda Thakur with 98.4 per cent marks.

A total of 1,05,369 students appeared in the exam of whom 83,418 have passed. The pass percentage is 79.74 per cent.

HPBOSE 12th Topper List 2023: HP Board Class 12 Arts Stream toppers

Rank 1: Tarnija Sharma — 487 Marks (97.4%)

Rank 1: Divya Jyoti — 487 Marks (97.4%)

Rank 1: Nupur Kaith — 487 Marks (97.4%)

Rank 1: Jyesh — 487 Marks (97.4%)

Rank 2: Niharika Thakur — 486 marks (97.2%)

Rank 3: Saniya — 485 marks (97%)

Rank 3: Kashish — 485 marks (97%)

Rank 3: Bhumika Thakur — 485 marks (97%)

Rank 3: Tamanna — 485 marks (97%)

Rank 4: Palak — 483 marks (96.6%)

Rank 4: Kalpna Sharma — 483 marks (96.6%)

Rank 4: Arpita — 483 marks (96.6%)

Rank 4: Megha Dimri — 483 marks (96.6%)

Rank 4: Tanishq Rana — 483 marks (96.6%)

Rank 5: Namita — 482 mark (96.4%)

Rank 5: Khushi — 482 mark (96.4%)

Rank 5: Jigyasa — 482 mark (96.4%)

Rank 5: Vibhuti Sharma — 482 mark (96.4%)

HPBOSE 12th Topper List 2023: HP Board Class 12 Commerce Stream toppers

Rank 1: Vrinda Thakur — 492 marks (98.4%)

Rank 2: Anisha — 490 marks (98%)

Rank 3: Ankita — 488 marks (97.6%)

Rank 3: Sweta Devi — 488 marks (97.6%)

Rank 4: Meenakshi — 487 marks (97.4%)

Rank 5: Vrindika — 485 marks (97%)

Rank 5: Kanika — 485 marks (97%)

Rank 5: Aakriti Jaswal — 485 marks (97%)

HPBOSE 12th Topper List 2023: HP Board Class 12 Science Stream toppers

Rank 1: Ojaswini Upmanyu — 493 marks (98.6%)

Rank 2: Vrinda Thakur — 492 marks (98.4%)

Rank 3: Kanupriya — 491 marks (98.2%)

Rank 4: Arnav — 490 marks (98%)

Rank 4: Anisha — 490 marks (98%)

Rank 4: Arshdeep Choudhary — 490 marks (98%)

Rank 5: Divyansh Gautam — 489 mark (97.8%)

Rank 5: Tanishq Sharma — 489 mark (97.8%)

Rank 5: Shivangi — 489 mark (97.8%)

HPBOSE 12th result 2023: How to check marks online

Open the official website of HP board – hpbose.org. Go to the result page. Find and select the option for Class 12 term 2 result. Now, enter your roll number and login. Check your marks.

Himachal Pradesh board Class 12 term 2 exams were held from March 10 to 31. This year, around 1,03,928 students have appeared in the Class 12 final exam in the state.

Himachal Pradesh board Class 12 term 2 exams were held from March 10 to 31. This year, around 1,03,928 students have appeared in the Class 12 final exam in the state.