HPBOSE Board Exams 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the date sheet for HP Board date sheet 2020. Candidates can access the date sheet on the board’s official website hpbose.org. The board exams for both class 10th and 12th will take place in March 2020.

As per the schedule, while class 10 board exams will be held between March 6-20, 2020, those for class 12 will be conducted between March 5-28, 2020.

Steps to check and download HPBOSE Board Exams 2020 date sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification link available

Step 3: On the new page that opens, click on the HP Board Date Sheet 2020 link

Step 4: Next, a PDF file open which can be downloaded

Step 5: Save the file and take a printout for any future use

You can also click here to access the date sheet directly.

Additionally, it must be noted that practical exams for class 12 will take place before the written exams. These will take place between December 22-29, 2019.

The board has also given a time window to candidates, teachers or school principals to write to it over any query related to the date sheet released. Queries can be sent to the official email id conductlhpbose@gmail.com before 5 PM on December 20, 2019.