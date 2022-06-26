Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2022: As per the latest update, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will not be announcing the Class 10th result 2022 on Monday, June 27, as expected earlier. “The Class 10 result 2022 will not be announced tomorrow. There are some pending works regarding Class 10 result declaration, hence the 10th result 2022 will be announced by June 30,” Himachal Pradesh Board Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni told Careers360.Also Read - HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Himachal Board Likely To Announce Class 10 Results Soon at hpbose.org | Latest UPDATE

Once released, the HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be available on the board’s official website – hpbose.org. A total of 1.16 lakh students appeared in the Himachal Pradesh Class 10 Exam 2022, which was concluded on April 13. The minimum passing marks is 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 93.91 percent students passed in the 12th exam successfully this year, the Class 12 result was announced earlier on June 18. The students can also check HPBOSE 10th result 2022 on the private websites – indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

Here’s how to check HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: