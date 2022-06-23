HPBOSE Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board Class 10 Result soon. The candidates must note that the Himachal Pradesh Board officials are yet to announce the date and time for the declaration of HPBOSE class 10 result 2022. Post announcement of the HPBOSE class 12 Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. hpbose.org.Also Read - HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Himachal Board Likely To Announce Class 10 Results Soon at hpbose.org | Latest UPDATE

If past trends are to be followed, then it can be noted that the usually, HPBOSE announces the 12th Result and 10th Results in a gap of few days. HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 was released for students on June 18, 2022.

According to the reports, the HPBOSE the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 date might be set for June 27, 2022, Monday. However, the HP board is yet to declare the formal date for the announcement of the results.

HP Class 10 Result 2022: Steps to check scores

Visit the official website, hpbose.org.

On the home page, click on the ‘HP Board Class 10 result 2022’ link.

Enter the roll number

Click on the search button.

HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Keep it safe for future reference.

The HP board has conducted the annual exams into two terms. The board had announced term 1 exam result on February 10, 2022. The exams of which were held from November 20 to December 3, 2021. Students who have appeared in HPBOSE exams need to score at least 33 percent marks to pass the exams.