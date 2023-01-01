Top Recommended Stories
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2023 Soon at hpbose.org; Know How to Check Marksheet
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2023 Date: The Board has conducted the HPBoSE class 12 term 1 examinations between September 15 to October 6, 2022.
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2023 Date: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the result for the HP Board Class 12 term 1 exam for the 2022-23 academic session anytime soon. Once released, students can download the HP board Class 12th result by visiting the official website of the B0ard at hpbose.org. The Board has conducted the HPBOSE class 12 term 1 examinations between September 15 to October 6, 2022. To access the scorecard, a registered student needs to enter his/her roll number.
Official Websites to Check HPBOSE Class 12th Term 1 Result 2023
- hpbose.org
- results.gov.in
In this article, we have also provided you with the steps to check and download the mark sheet. Follow the steps given below.
Step By Step Guide to Download HPBOSE Class 12th Term 1 Result 2023?
- Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) at hpbose.org and results.gov.in.
- On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Download HPBOSE 12th results 2022 term 1.”
- Enter the login credentials such as your roll number. Now click on submit option.
- The HPBOSE 12th term 1 result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the HPBOSE 12th term 1 Marksheet. Take a printout of the same for further reference.
List of Details Mentioned in HPBOSE Class 12th Term 1 Marksheet
The HPBOSE 12th result 2022 term 1 mark sheet will include details such as
- The candidate’s name
- Roll Number
- Marks Secured
- Qualifying Status (pass or fail) and the subjects.
For more details, candidates are advised to track the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE).
