HPBOSE Board Exam 2024: Himachal Pradesh Matric, Plus 2 Subject-Wise Date Sheet Released; PDF Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the tentative datesheet for the senior secondary(Class 12th) and matric(Class 10th examination) annual board examination.

HPBOSE Board Exam 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the tentative datesheet for the senior secondary(Class 12th) and matric(Class 10th) annual board examinations. The subject-wise datesheet has been released for regular and SOS candidates. The Board will conduct the Class 10th Matric examination from March 2 and will conclude on March 16. Meanwhile, the HPBOSE Class 12th or Plus 2 examination will be conducted between March 2 and March 13. The annual board exam date sheet will include detailed information regarding subject-wise exam dates, examination timings, and crucial instructions for students to follow during the exams.

Question Papers and Answer Books will be distributed 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination to facilitate the candidates to go through the question paper, counting the pages of OMR-Based Answer Books and if found to be correct, write the particulars thereon.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will conduct the Class 10th examination in the morning shift from 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM. Meanwhile, the Class 12 board exam will be conducted in the evening shift from 1:45 PM to 5:00 PM.

HPBOSE Date Sheet 2024: How to Download Himachal Pradesh Matric, Plus 2 Subject-Wise Timetable?

To access the Class 10th, and Class 12th board exams timetable PDF for the year 2024, follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the HPBOSE official website at Navigate to the Examination Section: Look for the “Examinations,” “Exams,” or “Date Sheet” section on the homepage. Select the Class and Exam Year: Find the link relevant to the Class (e.g., Class 10 or Class 12) and the specific year for which you need the date sheet (e.g., 2024). Click on ‘Tentative Date Sheet Plus Two Mar 2024’ or ‘Tentative Date Sheet Matric Mar 2024.’ Download the Date Sheet: Once you find the link for the Class and year you’re interested in, click on it. It usually leads to a PDF file containing the date sheet. You can view it online or download it by clicking on the download/save icon provided within the PDF viewer.

HPBOSE Date Sheet 2024: Himachal Pradesh Plus 2 Subject-Wise Timetable

The Practical Examination of those candidates, who have been declared fail/absent in the previous practical mination of e subject, will be conducted internally in their respective school/examination centre during the period of mination schedule. The Centre Superintendents are advised to get noted the date of practical examination to the candidates as convenience. The entry with electronic gadgets Calculators, cellular Phones, Pagers/Smart Watches etc. and use thereof in the examinations hall are totally prohibited, guilty will be punished under the rules. For more details, visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE)

