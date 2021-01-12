HPBOSE Himachal Board 10th, 12th date sheet 2021: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBoSE) has released the date sheet to hold class 10 and +2 board exams at its official website, hpbose.org. According to the date sheet announced by the board, the exams will start from May 4. The HPBOSE students, who are preparing for the examination must note that in case anyone has any problem with the proposed dates can send their objections at hpbose2011@gmail.com by February 10. Also Read - HPBOSE Exam 2021: Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, Class 12 Exams To Start From THIS Date

The candidates can also visit the official website of the board to check the date sheets. Also Read - HPBOSE 10th Revaluation Result 2020: New Scores Out at hpbose.org; Here's How to Check

This year’s board exams will be held on a curtailed syllabus. The HPBOSE had reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Scores to be Out Tomorrow, Check Date And Time, Other Details Here

The exam will be held in the evening session from 1:45 om to 5 pm for both regular and SOS or open school candidates. HPBOSE class 8 and 10 exams will be held from 8:45 to noon.

HPBOSE 8th date sheet 2020

May 5 – English

May 8 – Hindi

May 10 – Mathematics

May 12 – Arts and Home science

May 15 – Science

May 17 – Sanskrit or Punjabi

May 19 – Social science