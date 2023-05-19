Home

HPBOSE Himachal Board 12th Results to be Declared Tomorrow: Here’s How to Check Score Via SMS

HPBOSE Himachal Board 12th Results 2023: To check their HP Board 12th Result 2023, the candidates need to keep their roll number and other important information handy to avoid any last-minute hassles.

HP Board 12th Result 2023: Students will have to secure a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject to pass the HP Board class 12th exam.

HPBOSE Himachal Board 12th Results 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to declare the HPBOSE Himachal Board 12th Results 2023on May 20 at 11 AM. After the results are declared, the students can get their HPBOSE scorecard online or on SMS. This year, more than 1 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 board exams and are waiting for the results.

Notably, the HPBOSE will declare the result for Arts, Commerce, and Science streams. The practical exams were conducted between March 1 and 7 and the theoretical exams were conducted between March 10 and 31.

HP Board 12th Result 2023: Passing Marks

All students need to note that they will have to secure a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject to pass the HP Board class 12th exam.

HPBOSE Himachal Board 12th Results 2023: How To Check Score Online

First log in to the official website of HPBOSE by going to hpbose.org.

Then check for relevant link to access the HPBOSE 10th or 12th result on the homepage.

After this, you need to enter specific roll number in the designated field.

Then, the scorecards will be presented on the screen for you.

HPBOSE Himachal Board 12th Results 2023: How To Check Score Via SMS

The official website may face technical glitches on the result declaration day. In that case, the students have the option to check their HPBOSE Class 12 results through SMS. For this purpose, you need to send an SMS in the following format: HP12 roll number to 5676750.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.