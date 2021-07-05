HPBOSE HP Board 10th Result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Examinations (HPBoSE) has deferred the release of class 10th result 2021 due to court orders. As per the reports of the Indian Express, the result, which was supposed to be declared today, will now be released after the court’s direction to the board. Once declared, students can access their scores on the official website of the board hpbose.org.

Like CBSE and other state boards, HPBoSE class 10 board exams were cancelled due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. In the absence of examinations, the board is evaluating candidates on the basis of their marks in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams conducted during the academic year 2020-21.

How to check HPBoSE Class 10 result 2021