HP Board 12th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Saturday declared the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022. The Himachal Board Class 12 students can check their HPBOSE Term 2 Result on the board’s official website – hpbose.org. HPBOSE Class 12 term 2 result was announced by the board today (June 18) after due consideration. The education body conducted the exam from March 22 to April 13, 2022. Students can log onto the official website to download the HPBOSE Class 12 Result marksheet from there. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 93.91 per cent.Also Read - HPBOSE Result 2022 UPDATE: HP Board 12th Result Term 2 Likely Soon on hpbose.org

The HP Board Class 12 exam 2022 was held from March 22 to April 13. Around 1 lakh student appeared for the HPBOSE 12th exam 2022 this year. The minimum passing marks of HP Board 12th exam is 30 per cent.

HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2022: Steps To Check Scores

Step 1: Go to the official website —hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘HP Board 12th Result’ — Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their details as asked

Step 4: The HP Board 12th Result will be displayed in front of you.

Download your HP Board 12th Result 2022 or take a screenshot of the marksheet for future reference.

