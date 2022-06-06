HPBOSE Result 2022 Update: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 soon. The Himachal Board Class 12 students who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board– hpbose.org.Also Read - HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022: HP Board 10th Results Out on hpbose.org | Here's Direct Link

The HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 for Term 2 is expected to be released this month. Earlier it was estimated that the HPBOSE Result 2022 would be declared in the first week of June, however, based on the reports for evaluation of the answer scripts, the results are expected to be released in the second week.

HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2022: Steps To Check Scores

Step 1: Go to the official website —hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘HP Board 12th Result’ — Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their details as asked

Step 4: The HP Board 12th Result will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Save and download the results for future use.

The education body conducted the exam from March 22 to April 13, 2022.

The candidates must note that the HPBOSE officials are yet to comment on the tentative date. Once a date is set, it will be confirmed through an official announcement by the Himachal Pradesh Board. Based on an analysis of the HPBOSE Term 1 Results, the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 for Term 2 is expected to be released around June 12, 2022.

The HPBOSE Result 2022 would be made available online for students to check on hpbose.org.