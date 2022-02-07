HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 are expected to be released today, February 7, 2022. The Himachal Pradesh Board will declare the HP Board Class 10th result and Class 12th Result anytime soon on its official website, hpbose.org.Also Read - PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For 105 Posts at powergridindia.com

The Board had conducted class 10 exams for term 1 from November 20 to December 3, 2021, and class 12 semester examinations from November 18 to December 9, 2021. We have listed down the steps for you to download the result.

HPBOSE Term 1 Result 2022: Here’s how to Download

Go to the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

On the Homepage, click on the link for HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 for Semester 1 Exams.

Exams. You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the required credentials such as Exam Roll Number and other details.

Click on the submit option.

Your HPBOSE class 10th, class 12th Results will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download the Result and take the printout of it for future reference.

This year, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has conducted the 10th, 12th exams in a semester format, like CISCE and CBSE. Candidates can also click on the link given below to download the results.