HPBoSE Term 1 Board Exams Date Sheet: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 term 1 board exams at the official website at hpbose.org. As per the date sheet, the HPBoSE class 10 term 1 exams will begin on November 20 and will continue till December 3. The class 12 term 1 exams will commence on November 18 and end on December 9. The students must note that the HP board will hold the board exams 2022 in two terms.
As per the date sheet, the class 12 exams will begin at 8.45 AM up to 12 noon while the fine arts papers that are painting, graphic, sculpture, and applied arts (commercial arts), will be from 8.45 AM to 10 AM.
HPBOSE Class 12 Datesheet
November 18 – English
November 20 – Economics
November 22 – Chemistry, Hindi
November 23 – Philosophy, French/Urdu
November 24 – Sanskrit
November 25 – Mathematics
November 26 – Sociology
November 27 – Accountancy, Physics
November 29 – Biology, Business Studies, History
November 30 – Public Administration
December 1 – Music, Hindustani Instrumental Percussion
December 2 – Political Science
December 3 – Geography
December 4 – Human Ecology and Family Science (HSc)
December 6 – Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, ITES, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education (NSQF), Private Security, Telecom, Tourism and Hospitality, BFSI, Apparels, Made-ups, and Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Plumber.
December 7 – Psychology
December 8 – Dance, Fine Arts
December 9 – Financial Literacy
HPBOSE Class 10 Datesheet
November 20 – Hindi
November 22 – Science
November 24 – English
November 26 – Social Science
November 27 – Financial Literacy
November 29 – Computer Science, Automotive, Agriculture, Healthcare, ITES, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education (NSQF), Private Security, Telecom, Tourism and Hospitality, BFSI, Apparels, Made-ups, and Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Plumber
December 1 – Mathematics
December 3 – Sanskrit/Urdu/Punjabi/Tamil/Telegu
The students must note that the practical exams will be held post-November 10 at the respective schools of the candidates.
For the exam centres, the HPBoSE has ASKED THE students not to carry calculators, watches with facilities of calculators, pagers, cell phones, and any electronic gadgets to the exams hall.