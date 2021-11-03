HPBoSE Term 1 Board Exams Date Sheet: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday released the date sheet for class 10 and 12 term 1 board exams at the official website at hpbose.org. As per the date sheet, the HPBoSE class 10 term 1 exams will begin on November 20 and will continue till December 3. The class 12 term 1 exams will commence on November 18 and end on December 9. The students must note that the HP board will hold the board exams 2022 in two terms.Also Read - Board exams 2022: CBSE Announces BIG Relief For Students Who Have Lost Parents to COVID-19. Details Here

As per the date sheet, the class 12 exams will begin at 8.45 AM up to 12 noon while the fine arts papers that are painting, graphic, sculpture, and applied arts (commercial arts), will be from 8.45 AM to 10 AM.

HPBOSE Class 12 Datesheet

November 18 – English

November 20 – Economics

November 22 – Chemistry, Hindi

November 23 – Philosophy, French/Urdu

November 24 – Sanskrit

November 25 – Mathematics

November 26 – Sociology

November 27 – Accountancy, Physics

November 29 – Biology, Business Studies, History

November 30 – Public Administration

December 1 – Music, Hindustani Instrumental Percussion

December 2 – Political Science

December 3 – Geography

December 4 – Human Ecology and Family Science (HSc)

December 6 – Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, ITES, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education (NSQF), Private Security, Telecom, Tourism and Hospitality, BFSI, Apparels, Made-ups, and Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Plumber.

December 7 – Psychology

December 8 – Dance, Fine Arts

December 9 – Financial Literacy

HPBOSE Class 10 Datesheet

November 20 – Hindi

November 22 – Science

November 24 – English

November 26 – Social Science

November 27 – Financial Literacy

November 29 – Computer Science, Automotive, Agriculture, Healthcare, ITES, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education (NSQF), Private Security, Telecom, Tourism and Hospitality, BFSI, Apparels, Made-ups, and Home Furnishing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Plumber

December 1 – Mathematics

December 3 – Sanskrit/Urdu/Punjabi/Tamil/Telegu

The students must note that the practical exams will be held post-November 10 at the respective schools of the candidates.

For the exam centres, the HPBoSE has ASKED THE students not to carry calculators, watches with facilities of calculators, pagers, cell phones, and any electronic gadgets to the exams hall.