HPCET 2023 Registration Begins; Step by Step Guide to Fill Application Form at himtu.ac.in

HPCET 2023 Application Form: Eligible candidates can fill up the HPCET application form 2023 by visiting the official website at himtu.ac.in.

HPCET 2023 Registration: The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HIMTU) will begin the registration process for the HP Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2023 today, March 22, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the HPCET application form 2023 by visiting the official website at himtu.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 23. This year, HPCET 2023 examination will be conducted on May 14, 2023. The examination will be held in two sessions for admission to BTech, BPharmacy, MBA, MBA (tourism and hospitality management), and MCA programmes.

One can check the official website, exam dates, and step-by-step guide to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

HPCET 2023 Registration Important Dates Here

S.N. Academic Programme Date of Examination 1 B.tech/B.pharmacy May 14, 2023 2 MCA May 14, 2023 3 MBA/MBA(Tourism and Hospitality Management) May 14, 2023

HPCET 2023 Application Form: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HIMTU) at himtu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘Application Form for HPCET-2023’.

You will be redirected to a new webpage. Complete the registration process.

Fill up the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the examination fee and submit the application form.

Download HPCET 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of HPCET 2023.

For more details, visit the official website of HPCET 2023.