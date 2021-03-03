HPCL Recruitment 2021: HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Mechanical Engineer, Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer, and Instrumentation Engineer. The candidates who are interested and eligible for HPCL jobs mentioned above can visit the official website of Hindustan Petroleum website — hindustanpetroleum.com — to submit the application forms from today i.e., March 3. The candidates must note that the last date to submit online applications for HPCL Engineer recruitment 2021 is April 15. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2021: 841 Vacancies for Across India, Apply Online At rbi.org.in, Check Date, Time And Other Details

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up 120 Mechanical Engineer, 30 Civil Engineer, 25 Electrical Engineer, 25 and Instrumentation Engineer vacancies.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the qualification eligibility details below:

Candidates must have done a 4-year full-time regular engineering course from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University.

Minimum of 60% marks for UR/OBC NC/EWS

50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, under the relevant engineering stream as mentioned above only.

Wherever CGPA/OGPA or letter grade in a qualifying degree is awarded, equivalent percentage of marks should be indicated in the application form as per norms adopted by University/Institute.

A certificate to this effect from the University / Institute shall be required at the time of the interview shortlisting stage.

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise of various shortlisting tools like Computer Based tests, Group Task, Personal Interview, etc.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to SC, ST & PwBD categories are exempted from payment of application fee. UR, OBCNC, and EWS candidates are required to pay a Non-Refundable Amount of ₹1180/- + payment gateway charges if any (Application fee of ₹1000/- + GST@18% i.e. ₹180/- + payment gateway charges if applicable).