HPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 276 Posts Till September 18

HPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 276 Posts For Mechanical Engineer, CA At hindustanpetroleum.com

The UR, OBCNC, and EWS candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1180. Meanwhile, aspirants from SC, ST & PwBD categories have been exempted.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has a total of 276 openings for multiple positions including that of Mechanical Engineer, Chartered Accountant, Instrumentation Engineer, and Chemical Engineer. The company will be accepting applications till today, September 18. Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of HPCL at hindustanpetroleum.com. In order to be eligible, a candidate must hold a B.E., B.Tech, MBA, PGDM, M/Sc, or M.B.B.S.degree in the respective discipline. The age limit also varies for the different positions available in HPCL.

What Is The Application Fee For HPCL Recruitment 2022

As far as the application fee is concerned, candidates belonging to the UR, OBCNC, and EWS categories will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1180, along with the gateway charges applicable. On the other hand, SC, ST & PwBD aspirants have been exempted from payment of the application fee. It must also be kept in mind that the application fee should be paid through a Debit / Credit card, UPI, or Net Banking.

All About The Selection Process For HPCL Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be hired for the multiple positions in HPCL after going through various selection steps including a computer-based test, a group task, and a personal interview. Aspirants applying for the positions of Law Officer and Law Officer-HR will also have to undergo a Moot court.

To garner further details, candidates are advised to check out the official notification by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited here.

How To Apply For HPCL Recruitment 2022

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the various positions offered by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited at hindustanpetroleum.com

Step 2

Once you reach the homepage, click on the ‘Job Openings’ under the ‘Careers’ tab

Step 3

Next, go to the application link under “Recruitment of Officers 2023-24”

Step 4

After that, register yourself on the website

Step 5

Fill out the application form

Step 6

Pay the application fee as per your category and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 7

Lastly, do not forget to download the application form and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can also apply directly here.

