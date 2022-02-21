HPCL Recruitment 2022: HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for Grade E5 and Grade E6 Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd, www.hrrl.in. The online application process will begin on February 24, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is March 15, 2022. A total of 46 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - RPCAU Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Assistant Professor, Other Posts on rpcau.ac.in| Registration Begins Today

Important Dates

The online application process begins: February 24, 2022.

The online application process ends: March 15, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Grade E6: 14 posts

Grade E5: 32 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: 4-years full time regular engineering course in Civil Engineering from AICTEapproved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks of all semesters/years for UR/OBCNC/EWS candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. Also Read - CUSAT CAT 2022: Registration Process Begins at cusat.ac.in | Here’s How to Apply

Work Experience For E5 : Minimum 12 years of post-qualification relevant work experience in Supervisory role/Executive category in the following.

: Minimum 12 years of post-qualification relevant work experience in Supervisory role/Executive category in the following. Work Experience For E6:Minimum 15 years of post-qualification relevant work experience in Supervisory role//Executive category in the following.

Application Fee

No Application Fees will be charged for any of the positions. Also Read - Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply For 155 Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

How to Apply Online?

Candidates are requested to apply online only on https://www.hrrl.in/. Online submission of the application will be allowed on the website upto 15.03.2022. No other means/mode of the application shall be accepted. Online Application System will be open from 1000 hrs on 24.02.2022 to 23:59 hrs on 15.3.2022. For more details, check the official notification shared below.