HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts of Technician. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —hindustanpetroleum.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 186 posts will be filled in the organization. The online application process will end on May 21.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application: April 22, 2022

Last date of online application: May 21, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Operations Technician: 94 posts

Boiler Technician: 18 posts

Maintenance Technician(Mechanical): 14 posts

Maintenance Technician(Electrical): 17 posts

Maintenance Technician(Instrumentation): 9 posts

Lab Analyst: 16 posts

Jr Fire & Safety Inspector: 18 posts

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Minimum educational qualifications for employment are given below:

Candidates should have passed qualifying examinations in relevant disciplines. All the qualifications should be full-time regular courses recognized by the respective State Board or applicable competent authority. Courses offered through part-time or distance mode for an employed person will not be entertained for the purpose of educational eligibility criteria. Except Junior Fire & Safety Inspector positions, the Candidates (belonging to General, EWS and OBC-NC category) should have secured a minimum of 60% (aggregate in all semesters/years) marks in qualifying diploma / Degree examinations, relaxed to 50% (aggregate in all semesters/years) marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates fulfilling all of the above eligibility criteria for respective positions will be called for a Computer Based Test(CBT) comprising of General Aptitude Test and Technical / Professional Knowledge. The CBT is likely to be conducted at 22 Cities across India.

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR, OBC-NC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 590 as an application fee. SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?