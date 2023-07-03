Home

HPPSC Judiciary Exam 2023: Admit Card 2023 Out At hppsc.hp.gov.in; Here’s How To Download

HPPSC Judiciary Recruitment 2023: The HPPSC aims at filling up a total of 17 posts of Civil Judge in the Department of Home, HP. The pay band for the post is Level J-1 (Rs 77,840–1,36,520).

The Preliminary exam for the post of Civil Judge will be conducted on July 9.

The admit cards for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023 have been released and are available on the website for candidates. Candidates who registered their application for the Judicial service exam can now visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in to download their hall tickets. A press note released by the HPPSC read, “It is for information to all concerned candidates that the Admit Cards for Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Prelim.) Examination-2023 have been uploaded on the official website of the Commission and are available on https://hppsconline.hp.gov.in/HPPSC/ApplicantRegistration/Home/Login w.e.f. 30-06-2023.” It further informed that the e-Admit Cards will not be sent separately to individual candidates.

Notably, The Preliminary exam for the post of Civil Judge is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, the HPPSC aims at filling up a total of 17 posts of Civil Judge in the Department of Home, HP. The pay band for the post is Level J-1 (Rs 77,840–1,36,520).

HPPSC Judiciary Recruitment 2023: Steps To Download HPPSC Admit Card 2023

Begin by visiting the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in. Then, click on the link under Download Admit Card on the homepage. In the next step, key in your login details and submit. Cross-check the details and download the admit card.

Direct link to download HPPSC Judiciary Recruitment admit card 2023 is here.

HPPSC Judiciary Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The age limit for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge in HPPSC judiciary is 22 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit has been relaxed by three years for SC, ST and OBC Category candidates.

Educational Qualification: As far as educational qualifications are concerned, the candidate must be a degree holder in law as recognised by the Bar Council of India.

HPPSC Judiciary Recruitment 2023: Examination Fee

The applicants from general/EWS category had to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 100 was charged from candidates from SC/ST/OBC/BPL/EWS (BPL) category. Female candidates/Ex-Servicemen of Himachal Pradesh were relieved and were not required for any kind of payment. For more information about the recruitment process, applicants can visit the HPPSC official website.

