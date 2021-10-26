HPPSC Prelims Result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on Tuesday released HPPSC Prelims Result 2021 for the post of Range Forest Office, B.Sc Forestry, and Non-B. Sc Forestry, Class II Gazetted post on the official website.Also Read - JKBOSE 12 Date Sheet 2021 Released For Kashmir Division, Exams to begin from THIS Date | Check How to Download

Interested candidates can check the official website of HPPSC on hppsc.gov.in. Note, the exams were conducted by the Commission on July 25, 2021. Those candidates who qualify for the Prelims round will have to appear for the HPPSC Mains 2021. Also Read - SSC CHSL 2019: Commission Announces Skill Test Date, Releases Exam Guidelines on ssc.nic.in

The Mains will comprise two compulsory papers and two optional papers. Also Read - UP Assistant Professor Exam 2021: UPHESC Releases Admit Card on uphesconline.org | Direct Link Here

The HPPSC Prelims 2021 was conducted by the Commission on July 25, 2021. Candidates should note that those who qualify in the Prelims, would be called for the Mains 2021. HPPSC Mains 2021 would consist of two compulsory papers and two optional papers. Steps to download the result and other important details can be found here.

HPPSC Prelims Result 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission which is hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on the notification that reads, “Press Note – Regarding Result of Screening Test for the posts of Range Forest Officer (RFO), B. Sc. Forestry and Non- B.Sc. Forestry.”

A document in pdf format will open. The Pdf document will contain the candidate’s roll number.

Save, Download and take a printout of the pdf for future reference.