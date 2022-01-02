HPPSC Recruitment 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has issued a notification regarding the recruitment to the post of Naib Tehsildar on its official website. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website visit hppsc.hp.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date for the submission of the application form is January 27, 2022. To know more about the HPPSC Recruitment 2022 process, please scroll down.Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration For Over 600 Posts Begins From Jan 10 | Check Eligibility, Pay Scale

In total, there are 20 posts of Naib Tehsildar.

Age Limit: Candidates who are applying for the above posts should be between 21 to 45 years of age. However, there will be certain age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Eligibility Criteria

As per the notification, the candidates must be a graduate from a recognized University.

Selection Process

For the HPPSC Recruitment 2021, the HPPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of written prelims exam, mains, and personality tests.

How to Apply

According to the official notification, Desirous/ eligible candidates must have to apply online through the official website of the Commission, http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and will be rejected straightway. The eligible candidate may visit the official website of the Commission (http://www.hppsc.hp.gov. in/hppsc) and click on the link “Apply Online” on the Home Page. The candidate will register and create his/ her profile on ”One Tim Registration” and after logging into his/ her account in OTR. the list of advertisements will be displayed to the candidate on the dashboard.

Candidates can also apply for the post by clicking on the direct link given here: Click Here to Apply

Candidates can also check the detailed notification by clicking on the link given below.

Click Here: HPPSC Recruitment Detailed Notification