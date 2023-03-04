HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023: Apply For 112 Posts at hpsc.gov.in Till March 28

Opening date for submission of online applications (Opening Date): March 01, 2023

Last Date to Apply: March 28, 2023

HPSC Assistant District Attorney Vacancy 2023

Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana: 112 posts

HPSC Assistant District Attorney Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Degree of Bacheolor of Laws (Professional) of a recognized University.

Should have enrolled as an Advocate with Bar Council.

Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric standard.

HPSC Assistant District Attorney Application Fee

For Male candidates of General category including Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana: Rs 1,000

For Male candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States: Rs 1,000

For all Female candidates of General category including Female Dependent of ESM of Haryana only: Rs 250

For Female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States: Rs 250

HPSC Assistant District Attorney Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the detailed notification shared below.

How to Apply For HPSC Assistant District Attorney Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 28, 2023, through the official website —at hpsc.gov.in.The Candidates applying for the post should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for the post. No other means/mode of submission of application will be accepted.