HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023: Apply For 112 Posts at hpsc.gov.in Till March 28
HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at hpsc.gov.in till March 28, 2023.
HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at hpsc.gov.in till March 28, 2023. A total of 112 vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, website, and other details here.
Also Read:
HPSC Assistant District Attorney Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- Opening date for submission of online applications (Opening Date): March 01, 2023
- Last Date to Apply: March 28, 2023
HPSC Assistant District Attorney Vacancy 2023
- Assistant District Attorney in the Prosecution Department, Haryana: 112 posts
HPSC Assistant District Attorney Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
- Degree of Bacheolor of Laws (Professional) of a recognized University.
- Should have enrolled as an Advocate with Bar Council.
- Hindi or Sanskrit upto Matric standard.
HPSC Assistant District Attorney Form: Apply Now
HPSC Assistant District Attorney Application Fee
- For Male candidates of General category including Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana: Rs 1,000
- For Male candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States: Rs 1,000
- For all Female candidates of General category including Female Dependent of ESM of Haryana only: Rs 250
- For Female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States: Rs 250
HPSC Assistant District Attorney Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the detailed notification shared below.
You may like to read
HPSC Assistant District Attorney Job Notification PDF
How to Apply For HPSC Assistant District Attorney Jobs?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 28, 2023, through the official website —at hpsc.gov.in.The Candidates applying for the post should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for the post. No other means/mode of submission of application will be accepted.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.