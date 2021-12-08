HPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2021: The Haryana Civil Services Preliminary exam result for the post of Civil Judge has been declared by the State Public Service Commission, HPSC on Wednesday. Eligible candidates who have appeared for the HPSC Civil Judge Prelims exam can download their results from the official website of HPSC .i.e. hpsc.gov.in. The exam was held on November 13, 2021, at the various exam centres. Qualifying candidates will have to appear for the Mains Exam.Also Read - HTET Admit Card 2021 to Release Soon on haryanatet.in | Check Steps to Download

Visit the official website of the Haryana Public Service Commission(HPSC), hpsc.gov.in.

Click on the ” Results ” Section available on the homepage.

” Section available on the homepage. Click on the link that reads, ” Result for the Posts of HCS (Judicial Branch) Preliminary Examination 2020-21 held on 13.11.2021.”

A new PDF will open.

Save, Download HPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2021, and take a printout of it for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have also provided you with the direct link(given below) to download the HPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2021.

CLICK HERE: Direct Link to Download the HPSC Civil Judge Prelims Result 2021.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 256 vacancies will be filled. The selection of the above posts will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains, and Viva-Voce. Note, a candidate who qualifies for the Main Written Examination will have to apply again on a separate application form for the Main Examination for which they will be informed through an announcement that will be displayed on Commission’s website.