HPSC PGT CS Exam Pushed; New Schedule To be Announced Soon

An applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 42 Years as of December 12, 2022 in order to be eligible for the HPSC PGT CS exam.

HPSC postpones PGT CS exam

There is a crucial update for aspirants of the Subject Knowledge Test. The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has pushed the date of the examination. The new schedule for the Subject Knowledge test is expected to be released at HPSC’s official website on hpsc.gov.in. For the unversed, the test was previously slated to be held on October 1, 2023. The Subject Knowledge Test is used to appoint Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in Computer Science. The latest recruitment drive by HPSC will be filling out 78 vacancies in total.

What Is The Application Fee For The HPSC PGT CS Exam

The General candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 to register themselves for the Post Graduate Teachers Test in Computer Science. However, the applicants belonging to the SC, BCA, BCB, ESM, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 250. On the other hand, candidates with the PH and PwD cards have been exempted from the registration fee. The application fee shall be paid through the online mode only.

What Is The Age Limit For The HPSC PGT CS Exam?

As far as the age limit is concerned, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 42 Years as of December 12, 2022 in order to be eligible. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for certain categories.

Now, talking about the education qualification, an applicant must hold a graduate degree, along with a B.Ed degree. Candidates should have also passed the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test.

The Selection Process For The HPSC PGT CS Exam

Candidates will be recruited for the post of Post Graduate Teacher in The Haryana Public Service Commission through a series of steps as a part of the selection process. Those who pass the written exam will have to undergo a personal Interview. Once selected, the applicant will have to clear the documents verification and the Medical Examination.

Students will be able to check out the official notification by Haryana Public Service Commission here.

Further information is available on the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

