HP TET 2020: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPSEB) has released the HP TET 2020 result. The result was declared for eight of the subjects. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check now check the results on the official website of the board i.e. hpbose.org.

The HP TET 2020 result is announced for (TET), TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-Medical), L.T, Shastra, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT. Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 exams were held from December 12, 2021 to December 15, 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check and download the results:

Step 1: Visit the official page of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

Step 2: Open the link mentioned as TET (NOV-2020).

Step 3: Enter your HP TET 2020 roll number or Application number and click on search.

Step 4: Check and download HP TET 2020 result. Take a print for future reference.

Step 5: Find the Notification Regarding Declaration of Result for TET November 2020 here.

Over 30,000 candidates failed to qualify the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) November 2020 exam whereas a total 5976 candidates are declared pass in the HP TET 2020 exam.

The telephone number for query related to HP TET 2020 result is 01892-242192. Candidates aspiring to become teacher must appear for HP TET exam next session.