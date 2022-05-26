HPSSB Recruitment 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSB) has notified vacancies for the posts of Animal Husbandry Veterinary Pharmacist, Junior Office Assistant and other posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post must note that the application process will commence from May 31. It is also important to note that the deadline for the submission of the application form is June 30.Also Read - Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Today is Last Date to Apply For Over 17K Posts; Apply Now at tslprb.in

Interested candidates can apply for the post at hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the post

Visit the official website of HPSSB

Candidate needs to registered on the ORA by using the Option “Sign up” given on the official web site

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here are some of the key details:

The candidates should be between the age of f 18 to 45 as on January 1, 2022.

The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes, Persons with disabilities & Children/Grand Children of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh.

The application fee is ₹360 General Category/E.W.S. candidates.

The application fee is ₹120 for General IRDP, Physically Handicapped, Ward of Freedom Fighter, Ward of Ex Servicemen of HP. For more details candidates are advised to check detailed notification given below.

For any assistance or help, the candidates can contact HPSSC Reception Counter in person or by phone at 01972- 222204,222211, Toll Free No. 1800-180-8095 or by email at sssb-hp@nic.in on any working day between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. for any guidance/information/clarification regarding their Online Recruitment Applications (ORA), candidature, etc.