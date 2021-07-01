Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has declared the result of Junior Office Assistant (JOA) examination. According to the local reports, 19,024 candidates have passed the exam. Candidates who have passed the examination will now have to appear in the Typing Skill Test which will be held from July 14 to September 18. The examination will be held at Himachal Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur office. Candidates, who have attended in HPSSSB JOA Exam on 21 March, can download JOA IT Result from the HPSSSB official website i.e. hpsssb.hp.gov.in Also Read - Girl Runs Away With Cash & Jewellery 15 Days Before Her Wedding, Claimed to Be in Love With Guru Randhawa's 'Friend'

The candidates must note that the Typing Skill Test will start from 9.30 am. Candidates should bring all original Essential Qualification related documents, 15 marks of evaluation-related documents, set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application Form Also Read - Just When 'Baarat' Was Set to Leave, Groom's Covid Report Comes Positive & He Ends up In Quarantine

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission conducted the Written Examination on March 21, 2021 to fill 1,867 vacant posts in various departments. Himachal Staff Selection Commission Dr. Jitendra Kanwar announced the result. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the commission. Also Read - 'I Understand Pain & Trauma of Covid Patients': UP Businessman Refills Oxygen Cylinders For Just Rs 1

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check their results: