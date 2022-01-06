HPTET Results 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE has announced the HPTET November Result 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the HPTET November Results 2021 on the official website of the board i.e. hpbose.org. To recall, the examination was conducted on November 13, 14, 21 and 28, 2022.Also Read - HP TET Answer Key 2021 Announced For November Exam on hpbose.org; Raise Objections Latest By Dec 9

The answer key has been released on December 5, 2021. The last date for submission to raise objections was till December 9, 2021. The result has been declared for TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (Non- Medical), L.T. Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the results: