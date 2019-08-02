HPTET Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on Friday declared the HP Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 result on the official website hpbose.org.

All candidates are advised to remain calm in case the website is down with heavy traffic, they may check later.

The board conducted the exam from June 16 to June 30.

Here is how you can check HPTET Result 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website- hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘TET (June 2019)’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link to download the HPTET 2019 result

Step 4: Enter all the details asked including roll number

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Take a print-out of the same.