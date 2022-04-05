HPU Panchayat Secretary Result 2021-2022: The Himachal Pradesh University(HPU) on Tuesday released the entrance exam result for the post of Panchayat Secretary. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can download the result through the official website of HPU at recruitment.hpushimla.in. The official statement issued on the portal reads, “Entrance examination result for the post of Panchayat Secretary has been published. Click of Apply Job link, enter your credentials, select Job type & advertisement no. and your marks will be displayed in the grid list.”Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Junior Research Fellow, Other Posts; Apply Online at drdo.gov.in

For the convenience of the students we have provided you with the steps to download the result.