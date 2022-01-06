HPU Recruitment 2022: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the various posts including that of Peon, Chowkidar, Mali, Beldar, Mess Helper, Sewerman, Law Officer, Assistant Librarian, Clerk, Junior Office Assistant, and others. The registration process begins from tomorrow, January 7, 2022. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the post can apply online through the official website of Himachal Pradesh University on recruitment.hpushimla.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 274 vacant posts in the University. For more details on the HPU Recruitment 2022 process, please scroll down.Also Read - SEBI Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 120 Posts on sebi.gov.in | Check Eligibility, Other Details

The online application begins: January 07, 2022.

The deadline to submit the online application: January 29, 2022.

HPU Group D Posts

Peon: 92

Chowkidar: 28

Mali: 07

Beldar: 02

Mess Helper: 06

Sewerman: 03

HPU Group C Posts

Law Officer: 03

Assistant Librarian: 02

Clerk: 54

Junior Office Assistant (IT): 37

Junior Office Assistant (Accounts): 04

Language Teacher (LT): 01

Data Entry Operator (DEO): 03

Junior Engineer (Civil): 07

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 03

Conductor: 02

Junior Basic Trained Teacher (JBTT): 02

Driver (H/V): 01

Driver (L/V): 05

Auxiliary Nurse Mid Wife: 01

HPU Group B Posts

Librarian: 01

Assistant Librarian, HPU Main Library: 02

Assistant Librarian, RC Dharmashala: 01

Medical Officer (Dental): 01

Medical Officer (Allopathic): 01

Assistant Architect: 01

Public Relation Officer (PRO): 01

System Analyst (UIT): 01

Computer Programmer: 02

HPU Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Peon, Chowkidar, Mali: 10th passed

Beldar,Mess Helper, Sewerman: Middle-Class Passed

Junior Engineer: Diploma/Degree in Engineering.

Junior Office Assistant (IT): Class 12thPass/ 10th with Diploma.

HPU Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above posts must be between 18 to 45 years of age. To know more about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification released by the Himachal Pradesh University.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 29, 2022. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference.

Click Here: HPU Recruitment 2022 Detailed Notification