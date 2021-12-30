HQ Artillery Centre Maharashtra Recruitment 2021-22: The Artillery Centre Nasik, School of Artillery Devlali, and Artillery Records Nasik has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various posts including that of LDC, Model Maker, Carpenter, Cook, Range Lascar, Fireman, Arty Lascar, Barber, Washerman, MTS, Syce, and MTS Lascar & Equipment Repairer. Note, candidates can submit their application through offline mode within 28 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment Newspaper dated December 25, 2021. The last date to fill the application form is January 22, 2022.Also Read - NIFT Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 190 Assistant Professor Posts on nift.ac.in | Deets Inside

Vacancy Details

LDC: 27

Model Maker: 01

Carpenter: 02

Cook: 02

Range Lascar: 08

Fireman: 01

Arty Lascar: 07

Barber: 02

Washerman: 03

MTS: 46

Syce: 01

MTS Lascar: 06

Equipment Repairer: 01

Pay Scale for the above posts

LDC: Level -2 Pay Matrix: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200

Model Maker: Level -2 Pay Matrix: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200

Carpenter: Level -2 Pay Matrix: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200

Cook: Level -2 Pay Matrix: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200

Range Lascar: Level -1 Pay Matrix: Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900

Education Qualification

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Level: 12th Class pass from a recognized Board or University. (ii) English typing @ 35 w.p.m. on computer. OR Hindi typing @ 30 w.p.m. on computer (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute corresponding to 10500/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.

12th Class pass from a recognized Board or University. (ii) English typing @ 35 w.p.m. on computer. OR Hindi typing @ 30 w.p.m. on computer (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute corresponding to 10500/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word. Model Maker: 10th Class passed from a recognized Board or University with special subject in Geography, Mathematics and Drawing. ITI training preferable. Experience in making Models is essential.

10th Class passed from a recognized Board or University with special subject in Geography, Mathematics and Drawing. ITI training preferable. Experience in making Models is essential. Carpenter Level: 10th Class pass from a recognized Board or University. (ii) A certificate from recognized Industrial Training or equivalent in the appropriate field or trade.

10th Class pass from a recognized Board or University. (ii) A certificate from recognized Industrial Training or equivalent in the appropriate field or trade. Cook : 10th Class passed from a recognized Board or University. (ii) Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade. Equipment

: 10th Class passed from a recognized Board or University. (ii) Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade. Equipment Repairer: 10th Class pass from a recognized Board or University. (ii) Should be able to carry out all canvas, textile, and leather repair and replacement of equipment and boots.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications as per the format attached to “The Commandant, Headquarters, Artillery Centre, Nasik Road Camp PIN – 422102″ through ordinary post. Candidates must clearly subscribe the words “Application for the post of __________in Category______________(Gen, SC, , ST, OBC, EWS, ESM, PHP, and MSP) “ on the top of the envelope while sending the application form.