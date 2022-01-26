HQ MIRC Recruitment 2022: The Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre (MIRC), Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, Ministry of Defence has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the Group C Posts. Note, the recruitment notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated 22 January to 28 January 2022. Those interested can submit their application on or before February 12, 2022. For further details on HQ MIRC Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended For 900 Group C Posts; Apply on mpsc.gov.in

HQ MIRC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 23 Scientist B Posts; Apply Online at bis.gov.in

The last date to apply: February 12, 2022.

Vacancy Details Also Read - KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Notification Likely to be Out Soon For 1492 Posts on kptcl.karnataka.gov.in

A total of 45 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Cook: 11 (UR-7, SC-1, OBC-2, EWS-1)

Washerman: 3 (UR-3)

Safaiwala (MTS): 13 (UR-8, SC-1, OBC-3, EWS-1)

Barber: 7 (UR-5, SC-1, OBC-1)

LDC (HQ): 7 (UR-5, SC-1, OBC-1)

LDC (MIR): 4 (UR-3, OBC-1)

Pay Scale

Cook and LDC: Rs 19900- 63200 (Level 2 as per 7th CPC pay matrix)

Others: Rs 18000- 56900 (Level 1 as per 7th CPC pay matrix)

HQ MIRC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Cook: 10th Pass and knowledge of Indian Cooking

Washerman: 10th Passed

Safaiwala (MTS): 10th Passed

Barber: 10th Passed

LDC: 12th Pass and Typing Speed of 35 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi on computer.

Age Limit for All Posts

General and EWS: 18 to 25 years

OBC: 18 to 28 years

SC/ST: 18 to 30 years

How to Apply

All eligilbe candidates are requested to forward their application as per the format to “Adm Branch (Civil Section), HQs, MIRC, Darewadi, Solapur Road, Ahmadnagar- 414110, Maharashtra” latest by February 12, 2022.