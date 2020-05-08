New Delhi: In order to boost research in academic institutions across the country, the HRD Ministry is creating a dedicated ‘Research and Innovation Division’, Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Thursday. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: HRD Minister Nishank to Announce Fresh Dates on Tuesday

The division will be headed by a director who will be coordinating research work of various institutions coming under the HRD Ministry.

"To boost research a dedicated Division is being created in the ministry with the name of 'Research and Innovation Division'. This division will be headed by a director who will be coordinating research work of various institutions coming under MHRD," the Union HRD minister said.

The announcement comes on a day when the ministry has decided to spread the ambit of PM’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) scheme by reducing the GATE score requirement and adding lateral entry option.