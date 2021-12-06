HRTC Driver Recruitment 2021: The Himachal Road Transport Corporation has invited applications from candidates to apply for 332 posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the various posts through the official website of Himachal Road Transport Corporation, HRTC, hrtchp.com. The last date to fill up the registration form for the various posts is December 27, 2021.Also Read - OSSC Answer Key 2021 Released For Junior Stenographer Post at ossc.gov.in | Raise Objections By Dec 7

Name of the Post and the number of vacancies

General: 106

General EWS: 32

General Swatantrata Senani: 10

SC: 45

SC BPL: 9

SC Swatantrata Senani: 3

ST: 11

ST BPL: 6

OBC: 67

OBC BPL: 16

OBC Swatantrata Senani: 4

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must note that they should have passed class 10 examinations and must have experience of 3 years. They must also have a valid license of HTV.

Age Limit

The upper age limit of a candidate is 45 years as of January 1, 2021. The lower age limit of the candidate is 18 years.

Other Details

A sum of Rs 300 must be paid as an application fee. Selected candidates will be given a monthly remuneration of Rs 8,310 along with additional allowances. Note, the application form will be only be accepted through offline mode. The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of a Preliminary Driving Test. The application fees will be paid in the form of Demand Draft (DD) or Indian Postal Order (IPO) in favour of the concerned Regional Manager/ Mandal Manager.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification issued by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation.

Click Here: Official notification issued by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation.