HSCAP Kerala Plus One First Allotment Result 2023 Out On hscap.kerala.gov.in

HSCAP Kerala Plus One First Allotment Result 2023: According to an official statement, for 3,03,409 Class 11 seats in Kerala, the DGE received a total of 4,60,147 valid applications.

Those who are selected can apply for admission between June 19 and 21.

The result of the Kerala Class 11 admissions or Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus One has been announced. Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala has released the result of the first round today, June 19. Candidates are advised to visit hscap.kerala.gov.in or admission.dge.kerala.gov.in to check their results. “First Allotment Results(Both Merit Quota & Sports Quota) Published. Read Instruction for more Details,” read the notification released on hscap.kerala.gov.in. According to an official statement, for 3,03,409 Class 11 seats in Kerala, the DGE received a total of 4,60,147 valid applications. Out of this 2,41,104 candidates have been allotted seats in the first list. Notably, 62,305 seats are still vacant, meaning students may get enrolled in further admission rounds.

A press release informed that those who are selected in the first round can go ahead with the next step and apply for admission between June 19 and 21. Those looking for the allotment information need to visit “Candidate Login-SWS” or the “First Allot Results” link on the candidate login page. Students need to enter their district name, password and username to access the HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment result.

HSCAP Kerala Plus One First Allotment Result 2023: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage that appears on your screen, click on the DHSE Kerala first allotment result 2023 link.

Step 3: This will redirect you to a new PDF file.

Step 4: Check the result.

Step 5: Download a copy.

Direct link to check HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment list is here.

HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2023:

It is pertinent to note that HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2023 registration process was held from June 02 to 09. The DGE, Kerala declared the Plus One Trial Allotment result on June 13, 2023. Students who are seeking admission to the Plus One programme need to know that the merit list in the HSCAP Kerala Plus One First Allotment 2023 list is based on the student’s results in the SSLC exams. The Kerala Plus One admission seat distribution method in 2023 will be done on the basis of the principle of first come, first served. Students need to fill out their selections as soon as possible.

For more information, students can visit the DGE’s website.

For more information, students can visit the DGE's website.