HSCAP Plus One Allotment 2019: The Kerala Plus One allotment list for admissions to Class 11 is set to be released on Friday. The admissions will take place from May 24 to May 27, 2019, as per the official notification. After the candidates are admitted based on the first list, the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Government of Kerala will prepare a second allotment list in case there are vacant seats.

Meanwhile, the Kerala SSLC reevaluation result has been announced. Candidates who have cleared the re-evaluation results can apply for the plus one admissions. They are advised to check for updates at the official website of the Higher Secondary Centralised Allotment Process (HSCAP), i.e., kscap.kerala.gov.in.

The main allotment process will conclude on May 31 and the supplementary allotment process will begin from June 3 till July 7.

The Kerala Plus One admission will be conducted in 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state including 818 government school, 846 government-aided school, 361 un-aided school and 52 residential special or technical schools, stated a report.