HSL recruitment 2021: Candidates wo are looking for job opportunities, here is a chance for you. The Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) on Friday issued a notification and invited applications for recruitment to fill various posts on a permanent absorption basis, on fixed term contract basis, and for Consultant on a Fixed Term contract basis. Those who are interested can apply online by visiting the official website of HSL at https://www.hslvizag.in.

HSL recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The last date to apply for permanent posts: July 20

The last date to apply for the Fixed Term Contract basis FTC: August 10

The last date to apply for the Consultant on Fixed Term Contract basis: August 30

HSL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

On Permanent Absorption Basis: One vacancy each has been notified by the HSL for the post of General Manager (HR) (E7), Additional General Manager (HR) (E6), Deputy General Manager (Finance) (E5), Manager (Finance) (E3), Deputy Manager (Finance) (E2). Deputy General Manager (Technical) (E5)-2; Senior Manager (Technical) (E4)-4; Manager (Technical) (E3)-7.

On Fixed Term Contract basis FTC: For the post-Dy. Chief Project Officer (Infrastructure Augmentation) FTC,Dy. Chief Project Officer (SAP Basis Consultant with HANA) FTC, Project Manager (SAP ABAP developer on HANA) FTC there is one vacancy for each post.

Dy. Project Officer (Hull) [Shipwright trade] FTC-6; Dy. Project Officer (Submarine Technical) FTC-14; Dy. Project Officer (IN Ships Technical) FTC-8.

Consultant on Fixed Term Contract basis: One vacancy is each for the post of Sr. Consultant (Technical) – Mumba, Sr. Consultant (Infrastructure Augmentation), Sr. Consultant (Infrastructure Augmentation), Consultant (EKM Planning & Submarine Project Management).

HSL recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates must take note that the application fee is Rs 300 for general category and for candidates from SC/ST/PH category, there is no application fee.